Stunning Court Claim: Tucker Carlson’s Top Producer Questioned Whether Maria Bartiromo Was Having An Affair With House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy
Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s top producer allegedly questioned whether fellow network star Maria Bartiromo was having a secret sexual relationship with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal.
In a sudden development to come as Fox News prepares to battle Dominion Voting Systems in court next month over a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit, network producer Abby Grossberg has filed two new lawsuits against her employer.
According to the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the two lawsuits were filed in New York and Delaware on Monday and claim Fox News tried to make both Bartiromo and Grossberg “scapegoats” in connection to the network’s coverage of Dominion in the weeks following the 2020 presidential election.
Even more shocking are the lawsuits’ claims that Fox News created a culture of sexual harassment and general misogyny throughout the network – including at least seven explosive instances where Grossberg herself was targeted by the alleged harassment and misogyny.
During one purported instance in September 2022, Grossberg was “unlawfully harassed” by Tucker Carlson Tonight producers Justin Wells and Alexander McCaskill after the producers called Grossberg into their office to ask whether Bartiromo was “f---ing” McCarthy.
“The next day, Mr. Wells called Ms. Grossberg into his office, where Mr. McCaskill was present, and asked her an uncomfortable sexual question about her former boss: ‘Is Maria Bartiromo f-----g Kevin McCarthy?’” Monday’s lawsuit against Fox News read.
“Shocked, Ms. Grossberg replied ‘No,’ and quickly left the room,” the lawsuit continued.
Elsewhere in the lawsuits, Grossberg claimed female employees at Fox News were openly harassed, the network’s executives referred to Bartiromo as a “crazy b---h,” and Grossberg herself was harassed over her “gender and Jewish religion.”
Shortly after Grossberg filed the lawsuits against Fox News on Monday, she was placed on administrative leave.
A spokesperson for the network has since released a statement responding to Grossberg’s lawsuits.
“Ms. Grossberg has threatened to disclose Fox’s attorney-client privileged information and we filed a temporary restraining order to protect our rights,” Fox said in their statement.
“FOX News Media engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review,” the statement continued. “We will vigorously defend these claims.”