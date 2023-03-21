Stunning Court Claim: Tucker Carlson’s Top Producer Questioned Whether Maria Bartiromo Was Having An Affair With House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy

According to the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the two lawsuits were filed in New York and Delaware on Monday and claim Fox News tried to make both Bartiromo and Grossberg “scapegoats” in connection to the network’s coverage of Dominion in the weeks following the 2020 presidential election.

Even more shocking are the lawsuits’ claims that Fox News created a culture of sexual harassment and general misogyny throughout the network – including at least seven explosive instances where Grossberg herself was targeted by the alleged harassment and misogyny.