Mike Pence ABANDONS Ex Boss The Donald And ANNIHILATES Tucker Carlson: Former Veep Condemns 'Fox News' Portrayal Of January 6, Says History 'Will Hold' Trump 'Accountable For It'

Former Vice President Mike Pence took shots at ex boss Donald Trump and Fox News personality Tucker Carlson over their handling of recent January 6 reports.

Pence was the featured speaker at a white-tie dinner at the Gridiron Club in Washington on Saturday, March 11, when he decided to give his take on the recently released footage of the Capitol riots on Fox News. The former VP told the crowd of around 600 journalists, administration officials and lawmakers that he condemned to portrayal of the insurrectionist as merely "sightseers" getting a tour.

"I was there at the Capitol, and let me assure you it was not, as some would have us believe, a matter of tourists peacefully enjoying our Capitol," Pence told the crowd. "Tourists don’t injure 140 police officers by sightseeing," he continued. "Tourists don’t break down doors to get to the Speaker of the House. Or voice threats against public officials. The American people have a right to know what took place at the Capitol on January 6."

Pence recalled the fear in the faces of many that night and how he refused Secret Service members' pleas to leave the complex to ensure his safety. "I was determined to stay," he explained. "I believed that law enforcement would soon have the situation in hand, never imagining what would unfurl, would occur." The former head of Senate blamed Trump for putting him and his family in danger for not following his orders to do something he didn't even have the power to do, overturn the election results. "I was not afraid, but I was angry," he said. "President Trump was wrong." He declared that "history will hold Donald Trump accountable."

He called the former president's words "reckless" and claimed that Trump was "unconcerned" by the danger everyone in the Capitol faced that day. Pence also commented on Carlson's coverage of the incident, referring to the handpicked minutes of footage shared by the Fox News host as "that narrative taking hold." Carlson was provided over 10,000 hours of footage surrounding the attempted insurrection by the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. The handover was meant to temper the flames of the ongoing January 6 hearings.

Carlson shared a short clip of capitol police escorting the individual known as the "QAnon Shaman" around the building claiming that the Trump supporter was being taken to the House floor as a set up. The shaman, who's real name is Jake Angeli, was sentenced to 41 months in prison and is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Safford, Arizona.

Trump previously called for the immediate release of not only Angeli, but everyone who was arrested in connection to the attempted insurrection.

