Misogyny Claims Rock ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’: Ex-Producer Details Slurs Used Toward Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer & Nancy Pelosi

Suspended Fox News producer Abby Grossberg claimed misogynistic slurs were regularly used at the network to refer to women such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Grossberg filed two lawsuits against Fox News on Monday accusing the popular conservative news network of creating and sustaining a culture of sexual harassment and general misogyny across the workplace.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

One of the most shocking incidents to have allegedly taken place during Grossberg’s tenure as a producer for both Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson includes explosive claims about former House Speaker Pelosi, Michigan Governor Whitmer, and even Donald Trump acolyte Sidney Powell. According to the court documents obtained by this outlet, Grossberg discovered a series of photos of Pelosi in a bathing suit posted across Carlson’s studio when Grossberg first joined the Tucker Carlson Tonight team in September 2022.

“On September 5, 2022, Ms. Grossberg’s first full day on the TCT team, she was shocked to be greeted by many large and blown-up photographs of Nancy Pelosi in a plunging bathing suit revealing her cleavage,” read the lawsuit filed in New York on Monday. “The images were plastered onto her computer and elsewhere throughout the office,” the lawsuit continued. “Apparently, the ‘joke’ was that Speaker Pelosi looked terrible in a bathing suit.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Also shocking are allegations that Carlson and his staffers once held a mock debate ahead of an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight by Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. During the alleged mock debate, those in Carlson’s newsroom reportedly debated whether Governor Whitmer or her rival, Dixon, was “hotter and more f---able.”

“On one occasion, on or about October 17, 2022, Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon was scheduled to appear as a guest on TCT to discuss her campaign,” Grossberg’s lawsuit alleged. “Before her arrival, a crass and sexist discussion in the newsroom ensued regarding whether Ms. Dixon or her opponent, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, was ‘hotter and more f---able,’” the lawsuit continued, before referring to Editorial Producer Andrew Carmichael.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

“This ‘debate’ was moderated by Mr. Carmichael, who made several sexist remarks about the two woman’s appearance, and even polled the office on their views,” the lawsuit said. “The same offensive discussion resurfaced when Ms. Dixon joined the show again weeks later.” Elsewhere in Grossberg’s lawsuit, the now-suspended Fox News producer claimed Carlson himself used “crass and sexist” language when referring to certain females.

“In these discussions, no woman, whether she was a Republican politician or a female staffer at Fox News, was safe from suddenly becoming the target of sexist, demeaning comments,” the lawsuit read, such as being called a ‘c—t.’” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the allegedly misogynistic culture at Fox News is just one of many allegations Grossberg made in her two lawsuits filed earlier this week.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

During other instances while working as a producer at the network, Grossberg was allegedly asked by Fox News executives whether Bartiromo was “f---king” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. Grossberg also claimed network executives referred to Bartiromo as a “crazy b---h” who was “menopausal” and “hysterical.” Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

A spokesperson for the embattled network has since released a statement responding to Grossberg’s allegations, and an independent investigation has since been launched in connection to Grossberg’s claims. “Ms. Grossberg has threatened to disclose Fox’s attorney-client privileged information and we filed a temporary restraining order to protect our rights,” a spokesperson for the network said on Monday. “FOX News Media engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review,” the network’s statement continued. “We will vigorously defend these claims.”