Fox News Honchos Called Anchor Maria Bartiromo ‘A Crazy B----’ Who Was ‘Menopausal’ New Lawsuit Alleges

Fox News executives are accused of calling host Maria Bartiromo a “crazy b----” and “menopausal” behind the scenes at the embattled conservative news network, according to new court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

In a shocking development to come as Fox News already faces a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed against the network by Dominion Voting Systems, now-suspended producer Abby Grossberg recently filed two additional lawsuits against the news channel over allegations of sexual harassment and general misogyny.