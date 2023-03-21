Fox News Honchos Called Anchor Maria Bartiromo ‘A Crazy B----’ Who Was ‘Menopausal’ New Lawsuit Alleges
Fox News executives are accused of calling host Maria Bartiromo a “crazy b----” and “menopausal” behind the scenes at the embattled conservative news network, according to new court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
In a shocking development to come as Fox News already faces a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed against the network by Dominion Voting Systems, now-suspended producer Abby Grossberg recently filed two additional lawsuits against the news channel over allegations of sexual harassment and general misogyny.
According to the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Grossberg filed the lawsuits against Fox News in New York and Delaware on Monday.
Not only did Grossberg – who until recently served as a producer for both Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson – claim Fox News created a culture of sexual harassment and general misogyny across the workplace, but she also shared at least seven alleged incidents to back her accusations.
During one alleged incident in April 2019, Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo Senior Producer Matt Kaulbach “drunkenly scolded” Grossberg before referring to Bartiromo as “crazy,” “menopausal,” and “hysterical.”
“Within a mere month into her hire, Ms. Grossberg encountered systemic chauvinism at Fox News,” the lawsuit filed in New York against the network read.
“For example,” the court documents continued, “in or about April 2019, Matt Kaulbach, a Senior Producer on SMFMB, drunkenly scolded Ms. Grossberg during work hours for sharing too much information with Ms. Bartiromo because – according to Mr. Kaulbach, -- Ms. Bartiromo was ‘crazy,’ ‘menopausal,’ and often became ‘hysterical.’”
Also shocking are Grossberg’s claims that, nearly two years after the April 2019 incident, another Fox News executive referred to Bartiromo as a “crazy b----” who should have “stayed home.”
“The sexist tropes against Ms. Bartiromo continued when, on December 12, 2021, her first day back in the Control Room after working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Grossberg witnessed David Hoffman, a Weekend Show Director for Fox News, call Ms. Bartiromo a ‘crazy b----’ before telling Ms. Grossberg that she should have ‘stayed home in [her] fancy house and expensive slippers just like Maria [Bartiromo],’” the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com read.
As this outlet previously reported, the allegations that Fox News execs referred to Bartiromo as a “crazy b----,” “menopausal,” and “hysterical” appeared in the same lawsuit in which Grossberg claimed two other network executives once asked her whether Bartiromo and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy were “f------.”
“The next day, Mr. Wells called Ms. Grossberg into his office, where Mr. McCaskill was present, and asked her an uncomfortable sexual question about her former boss: ‘Is Maria Bartiromo f------ Kevin McCarthy?’” the lawsuit alleged, referring to Tucker Carlson Tonight producers Justin Wells and Alexander McCaskill.
“Shocked, Ms. Grossberg replied ‘No,’ and quickly left the room,” the court documents said.
Grossberg was immediately placed on administrative leave after she filed the two lawsuits against her employer. A spokesperson for the embattled network has since released a statement responding to Grossberg’s allegations.
“Ms. Grossberg has threatened to disclose Fox’s attorney-client privileged information and we filed a temporary restraining order to protect our rights,” the network’s statement read.
“FOX News Media engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review,” the statement continued. “We will vigorously defend these claims.”