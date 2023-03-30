Worried Much? Trump Campaign Issues Mafia-Like Warning To Anyone Thinking Of Working For Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign recently issued a mafioso-like warning that anyone thinking about working for Ron DeSantis will never be given the chance to work for the former president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Trump prepares for DeSantis’ expected 2024 White House bid, the Trump campaign has reportedly warned potential staffers that they must choose between the former president or the Florida governor.
According to RealClearPolitics, anyone who has recently worked for DeSantis – or has plans to work for the Florida governor – is a “persona non grata” should they ever try to switch their allegiance to Trump.
“It’s a time for choosing,” one source close to the Trump campaign told the outlet. “If you work for Ron DeSantis’s presidential race, you will not work for the Trump campaign or in the Trump White House.”
But while Trump apparently refuses to work with anyone who works or plans to work for DeSantis, Republican organizations and politicians have criticized the former president’s decision and the inevitable consequences it will have on his campaign and possible presidency.
“It’s the American people who will ultimately decide who is the next president and many grassroots see through these desperate pleas for allegiance and instead wish there was a substantive debate about the future of our great country,” one Republican grassroots organizer said this week.
“If Trump wins, he’ll need to hire the very best people he can,” said Mick Mulvaney, who served as Trump’s third chief of staff.
“Whoever is advising him to exclude folks who support other Republicans in a primary doesn’t have a clue as to how to run a government,” Mulvaney added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the embattled ex-president has regularly attacked DeSantis in recent weeks as the popular Florida governor reportedly prepares to officially announce his bid for the 2024 White House.
During a rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday, Trump told his supporters that DeSantis would be nothing without the former president’s endorsement and that DeSantis once approached Trump “with tears in his eyes” because the Florida governor “had almost nothing in the polls.”
Trump also claimed that, without his endorsement, DeSantis would “probably be working at a cigar store or a law firm” or “maybe a Pizza Hut.”
Meanwhile, recent polls continue to suggest that DeSantis would be Trump’s most formidable challenger should the Florida governor run against Trump for the Republican nomination next year.