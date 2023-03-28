Ex-Prez Trump Claims 'Desperate' DeSantis Begged For Help To Win Gubernatorial Race, Says He'd Be At A 'Pizza Parlor' Without Him

#45 claimed DeSantis was "desperate" to become governor, alleging that he begged for assistance to win Florida's 2018 gubernatorial race "with tears in his eyes" and only had a leg up on the competition after seeking guidance from Trump.

"I gave him a nice endorsement. I said, 'You write out what you'd like and let me see it. He wrote it out and I thought it was terrible, so I changed it, made it great."

"From the moment I pressed that button he blew that guy away," Trump boasted while chatting with Fox News host Sean Hannity. "The race was over. They never even got to spend their money."