Ex-Prez Trump Claims 'Desperate' DeSantis Begged For Help To Win Gubernatorial Race, Says He'd Be At A 'Pizza Parlor' Without Him
Former President Donald Trump suggested that Ron DeSantis would be "working in a pizza parlor" if it wasn't for his help climbing up the political ladder during a bombshell on-camera interview, RadarOnline.com can report.
On Monday night, Trump took aim at his rumored main rival for the GOP presidential nomination, detailing a time when DeSantis was still serving as a congressman.
#45 claimed DeSantis was "desperate" to become governor, alleging that he begged for assistance to win Florida's 2018 gubernatorial race "with tears in his eyes" and only had a leg up on the competition after seeking guidance from Trump.
"I gave him a nice endorsement. I said, 'You write out what you'd like and let me see it. He wrote it out and I thought it was terrible, so I changed it, made it great."
"From the moment I pressed that button he blew that guy away," Trump boasted while chatting with Fox News host Sean Hannity. "The race was over. They never even got to spend their money."
Trump claimed that DeSantis could "never have gotten the nomination" otherwise, adding, "He would be working either in a pizza parlor place or a law office right now, and he wouldn't be very happy."
The former president shared with Hannity that he and DeSantis were "not friends," noting that his rumored rival was one of the 150 people defending him during the first impeachment trial.
Trump left no stone unturned during his sit-down chat, denouncing the ongoing investigations he is currently embroiled in while also discussing classified documents, his controversial Truth Social posts, as well as the war in Ukraine.
His remarks toward DeSantis came after the Florida governor was asked by Piers Morgan about his thoughts on the nicknames that Trump has bestowed upon him including "Meatball Ron" and "Ron DeSanctimonious."
"I don't know how to spell the sanctimonious one. I don't really know what it means, but I kinda like it, it's long, it's got a lot of vowels," he quipped.
"I mean, you can call me whatever you want, just as long as you also call me a winner, because that's what we've been able to do in Florida, is put a lot of points on the board and really take this state to the next level," DeSantis added.
Trump announced his 2024 bid last November, proudly declaring that "America's comeback starts right now." It's speculated DeSantis will soon be joining the race, although he has yet to formally announce his plans to run.
"The approach to COVID was different," DeSantis shared about their opposing leadership styles with Morgan. "I get personnel in the government who have the agenda of the people and share our agenda. You bring your own agenda in, you're gone."
"The way we run the government, I think, is no daily drama, focus on the big picture and put points on the board, and I think that's something that's very important."