Ex-Prez Donald Trump Tells Hannity 'I Have The Right To Take Stuff’ During Questioning On Classified Documents
Donald Trump assured Sean Hannity this week that, as a former president, he “had the right” to take classified documents from the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former president’s surprising comments came on Monday as he sat for an interview with the Fox News host.
But while Hannity insisted Trump would never demand to see government documents taken from the White House upon leaving office in January 2021, the former president surprised the Hannity host after confirming that he would.
“I’ve known you for decades,” Hannity said to Trump during the interview on Monday night. “I can’t imagine you ever saying: ‘Bring me some of the boxes that we brought back from the White House. I’d like to look at them.’ Did you ever do that?”
“I would have the right to do that,” Trump quickly responded. “There’s nothing wrong with it.”
“But I know you,” Hannity repeated. “I don’t think you would do it.”
“I don’t have a lot of time, but I would have the right to do that,” Trump once again admitted. “I would do that.”
“Remember this,” Trump continued. “This is the Presidential Records Act. I have the right to take stuff. I have the right to take stuff and look at stuff. I have the right to look at stuff.”
- Woman Suing Rudy Giuliani Accusing Him Of Demanding Sexual Favors Struggling To Find A Lawyer
- Trump Grand Jury Scheduled To Hear From One More Witness In Hush Money Probe Before Potential Criminal Indictment
- Fox News Star Brian Kilmeade Dubs Trump 'Insane' For Defending January 6 Rioters During Texas Rally: 'That Was Absolutely Awful'
After confirming that he would take potentially classified documents from the White House, Trump then went on to slam the FBI for “viciously” raiding his Palm Beach, Florida Mar-a-Lago property in August 2022 to recover a cache of classified material Trump is accused of taking with him in January 2021.
“The way they treated people is terrible,” Trump told Hannity. “They treat people like a foreign country enemy.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump is currently under federal investigation in connection to the classified documents he allegedly took from the White House upon leaving office two years ago.
The embattled ex-president is under federal investigation for the mishandling of and unauthorized retention of national security documents as well as obstruction of justice in connection to the classified documents probe.
Meanwhile, Trump is also expecting to be indicted in connection to a separate hush money investigation in which he is accused of paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to remain quiet about an alleged affair between the pair ahead of the 2016 presidential election.