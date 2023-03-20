Ron DeSantis Takes Dig At Political Enemy Donald Trump Over Possible Arrest

Ron DeSantis threw a jab at Donald Trump in light of his political enemy's potential inditement. Hours before the ex-President's possible arrest, the Republican Florida Governor, 44, who's hoping to face off with Trump in the 2024 presidential run, weighed in on Donald's legal woes.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump might be indicted on charges that he falsified business records as soon as Tuesday. It's believed he used legal expenses to conceal alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.