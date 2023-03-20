Ron DeSantis Takes Dig At Political Enemy Donald Trump Over Possible Arrest
Ron DeSantis threw a jab at Donald Trump in light of his political enemy's potential inditement. Hours before the ex-President's possible arrest, the Republican Florida Governor, 44, who's hoping to face off with Trump in the 2024 presidential run, weighed in on Donald's legal woes.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump might be indicted on charges that he falsified business records as soon as Tuesday. It's believed he used legal expenses to conceal alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
When DeSantis was asked about his opponent's potential arrest, he took the opportunity to take a dig at Trump without angering too many of #45's loyal supporters.
“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star or to secure silence over some time of alleged affair," he said on Monday. "I just – I can’t speak to that."
That's when he changed the focus from his enemy to New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, calling the prosecutor's desire to bring forth charges "a political agenda."
"But what I can speak is that you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction and he chooses to go back many, many years ago to try to use something about porn star hush money payments. You know, that’s an example of pursuing a political agenda," DeSantis continued.
“They ignore crime and they empower criminals and that hurts people. It hurts a lot of people every single day,” he said. “These Soros district attorneys are a menace to society.”
The governor also labeled Bragg a “menace to society.”
Trump spoke out about his possible arrest over the weekend, calling on his supporters to "protest, protest, protest" if he's taken into custody. The ex-president denied the allegations against him, calling the potential indictment another “witch hunt.”
While Trump encouraged his blind followers to take action, many are warning against it out of fear there will be another January 6, 2021-level riot.
The NYPD and other law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, are preparing for the worst — and have cautioned about any potential unrest.
“We’ll handle it like we do anything else,” NYPD Chief Kevin Maloney told The New York Post. “It’s Lower Manhattan, there’s always plenty of police presence down there, anyway. So, we’ll monitor the situation. We’ll have ample resources. We’ll see what Tuesday brings.”