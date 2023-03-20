Top Republican Senator Urges Protests Against Donald Trump's Looming Arrest, Warns 'Don't Be A Knucklehead & Riot'

Republican Senator John Kennedy is encouraging supporters of former President Donald Trump to go out and protest his pending arrest — just don’t be a “knucklehead” about it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The powerful five-term senator from Louisiana urged for peaceful dissent, countering a plea by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who warned Trump supporters to stand down, fearing the large crowd might turn rowdy and harm others.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the ex-president triggered a firestorm when he announced his looming arrest and urged his 9.4 million followers on Truth Social to “protest, protest, protest” and “TAKE THIS COUNTRY BACK!”