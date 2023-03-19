Dan Bongino Slams 'Police State' Manhattan D.A.: Outspoken 'Fox News' Host Claims 'No Serious Person' Thinks Trump Hush Money Payoff Is 'Crime Worth Expending Taxpayer Dollars On'

Bongino's latest rant comes after the former president's recent social media post claiming he'd be arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Stormy Daniels case.

Fox News host and former New York City cop Dan Bongino blew a gasket on Saturday's episode of Fox & Friends when he claimed that America had become a "police state" and claims that "no serious person" believes Donald Trump did anything wrong.

Saturday morning Trump went DEFCON 1 on Truth Social posting a lengthy statement where he told his 4.9 million followers that "THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD!"

The ex-president discussed "illegal leaks" from the "corrupt" Manhattan DA office that is handling a trial over campaign funds being spent to pay off the porn star to keep quiet about an affair between her and Trump.

Trump called for his supporters to "TAKE OUR NATION BACK!"

Many of the former president's biggest critics believe that the call for action is yet another instigation of violence, not unlike his speech which led to the January 6 riots at the Capitol.