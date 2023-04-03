Your tip
Donald Trump Departs Mar-a-Lago For New York City Ahead Of His Tuesday Afternoon Arrest

Source: Mega
Apr. 3 2023, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was seen departing Florida for New York City ahead of his upcoming arrest this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, at approximately 1 PM, the embattled ex-president’s private plane was seen departing Palm Beach International Airport en route to NYC ahead of his arraignment hearing in Manhattan on Tuesday.

According to the New York Post, Trump is expected to land at LaGuardia Airport around 4 PM Monday before traveling to Manhattan via motorcade.

Once arriving in Manhattan, the former president will reportedly be spending the night at his Trump Tower penthouse before surrendering to the authorities sometime around 12 PM Tuesday afternoon.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a Manhattan grand jury – led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg – voted to indict former President Trump on criminal charges on Thursday.

The charges are reportedly in connection to allegations Trump paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 from campaign funds to keep quiet about an alleged affair between the pair ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Shortly after the indictment against him was announced on Thursday, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to lash out at Manhattan DA Briggs and the “Radical Left Democrats” for engaging "in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement."

"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," he fumed.

"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they've done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference," Trump continued.

Meanwhile, the NYPD has reportedly launched preparations for Trump’s arrest on Tuesday and any possible protests that might take place as a result of the embattled ex-president’s imminent arraignment hearing.

According to one NYPD insider, a memo was sent out ordering every officer “of every rank” to “show up in uniform” in anticipation of potential protests against Trump’s arrest.

“Well, as of a few moments ago, a teletype went out to all NYPD commands in New York City, ordering that all members of the department, no matter what their rank or assignment, show up in uniform tomorrow,” law enforcement analyst John Miller revealed.

“So clearly, the NYPD is preparing to have all of its options open in case they have to mobilize a large number of police officers,” he continued. “Right now, as they’re scanning, they’re not seeing any plans for any major protests, but that could change overnight because this news is very fresh.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump’s impending arrest and arraignment on Tuesday will make him the first former president in United States history to be arrested on criminal charges.

