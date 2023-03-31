NYPD Orders Every Officer Of Every Rank To 'Show Up In Uniform' Following Grand Jury's Indictment Of Donald Trump
The NYPD ordered every police officer of every rank to show up in uniform this week after a grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump on criminal charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come shortly after the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday, the NYPD reportedly sent out a memo ordering all NYPD personnel to show up on Friday in anticipation of possible protests connected to Trump’s indictment.
According to John Miller, a law enforcement analyst for CNN, a “teletype” was sent out to all NYPD officers on Thursday evening for every cop in the city “of every rank” to “show up in uniform” on Friday morning.
“Well, as of a few moments ago, a teletype went out to all NYPD commands in New York City, ordering that all members of the department, no matter what their rank or assignment, show up in uniform tomorrow,” Miller explained to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer shortly after Trump’s indictment.
“So clearly, the NYPD is preparing to have all of its options open in case they have to mobilize a large number of police officers,” Miller continued. “Right now, as they’re scanning, they’re not seeing any plans for any major protests, but that could change overnight because this news is very fresh.”
After Blitzer asked whether the NYPD is considering “mobilizing military personnel” to help oversee any possible protests taking place in the city, Miller revealed there are no plans to mobilize the military at this current juncture.
“No, we don’t do that in New York City,” the CNN law enforcement analyst told Blitzer. “There are 36,000 police officers in the NYPD. And large groups of them that are specially trained in disorder control.”
“So, this is something that they would want to maintain command and control over in a linear way without bringing in outside entities,” he added, “especially from outside the city government.
But while the NYPD is reportedly prepared to handle any possible protests that might take place in the city as a result of the newly announced indictment against Trump, Miller also revealed that the NYPD is more worried about what might take place on the day Trump officially surrenders to the city to be arraigned on the criminal charges against him.
“One [day] will be [Friday] when this announcement is possibly going to come out publicly, because it hasn’t been officially announced yet,” Miller explained. “And the second day, which will be the real challenge, will be at whatever time the district attorney and lawyers for Donald Trump arrange for him to surrender.”
“And that’s when I think, given past experience, the former president’s statements and the statements of at least one of his attorneys, seems like the day that you would see a larger crowd.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the NYPD’s preparations come after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on criminal charges connected to alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
The embattled ex-president is expected to visit Manhattan to be arraigned on the criminal charges against him sometime next week.