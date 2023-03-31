NYPD Orders Every Officer Of Every Rank To 'Show Up In Uniform' Following Grand Jury's Indictment Of Donald Trump

But while the NYPD is reportedly prepared to handle any possible protests that might take place in the city as a result of the newly announced indictment against Trump, Miller also revealed that the NYPD is more worried about what might take place on the day Trump officially surrenders to the city to be arraigned on the criminal charges against him.

“One [day] will be [Friday] when this announcement is possibly going to come out publicly, because it hasn’t been officially announced yet,” Miller explained. “And the second day, which will be the real challenge, will be at whatever time the district attorney and lawyers for Donald Trump arrange for him to surrender.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.