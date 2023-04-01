Kyle Rittenhouse And Ted Nugent Empathize With Donald Trump Calling Recent Indictment A 'Political Prosecution'

20-year-old conservative activist and Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter, Kyle Rittenhouse appeared alongside guitarist Ted Nugent on Real America's Voice to share his take on Donald Trump's recent indictment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: mega

Rittenhouse wore a black and white Wisconsin hat sitting side by side with Nugent to discuss the current landscape of American politics. The discussion quickly led to the acquitted shooter giving his sympathy to the former president after the Manhattan District Attorney, Alivn Bragg, voted to indict Trump for his involvement in hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels.

Source: MEGA

Rittenhouse told Nugent, "I see this going on with Trump and I'm just like, 'I can relate' in a way." "I see it as a political prosecution." He continued. "It's upsetting because they're doing this to a president..." The 74-year-old rockstar cut in to call Trump a "good man" before going into his own history with "social justice" calling the entire situation "just horrible."

Source: mega

The Cat Scratch Fever singer started his rant by calling former president Barack Obama a "punk" referring to him as a "horrible, anti-American, communist, Islamic terrorist." The sudden shift to Obama left Rittenhouse noticeably confused as Nugent continued to rant on about the 44th president and his wife, Michelle Obama, who the aging rockstar referred to as "a man."

Source: mega

The singer/songwriter is a close friend to Trump. Back when he was still in office, Nugent, in the company of rapper Kid Rock and former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin, visited the White House for well over 4-hours. The singer referred to the visit as a "long-planned family reunion."

Nugent has been an outspoken activist against various left-wing policies such as being against gun legislation in any form and opposing a number of animal rights laws calling environmental groups "woke p------s" who need to "grow a pair."

A number of Trump's supporters have taken to the streets to protest the Manhattan DA's recent indictment protesting outside Mar-a-Lago and gathering outside the DA's office to show their support of the former president. Trump could face up to 25 charges related to the case, but they've been kept under seal until he appears in court later next week.

