Ex-President Donald Trump Will Likely Be Sent To Rikers Island If Found Guilty Of Criminal Charges

If Donald Trump is found guilty of any of more than 30 charges included in his historic indictment, he could be jailed at New York's infamous Rikers Island or a state prison RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source familiar with criminal law issued the claim to Daily Mail after it was announced that the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the former commander-in-chief on Thursday.

With the grand jury's decision, Trump made history as the first ex-president to face criminal charges.