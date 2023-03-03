Suicide Watch? Alex Murdaugh Will Spend His First Night As Convicted Murder Isolated From Prison Population As Jail Goes On Alert Over High-Profile Criminal

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh won't have a roommate when he arrives at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia to begin his life sentence for killing his wife and son. A spokesperson for the prison tells RadarOnline.com that Murdaugh, 54, will begin his sentence in a single cell, meaning he won't have an experienced inmate to ease him into his new life behind bars.

However, that can all change after prison officials evaluate the disbarred attorney-turned-"family annihilator."