Suicide Watch? Alex Murdaugh Will Spend His First Night As Convicted Murder Isolated From Prison Population As Jail Goes On Alert Over High-Profile Criminal
Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh won't have a roommate when he arrives at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia to begin his life sentence for killing his wife and son. A spokesperson for the prison tells RadarOnline.com that Murdaugh, 54, will begin his sentence in a single cell, meaning he won't have an experienced inmate to ease him into his new life behind bars.
However, that can all change after prison officials evaluate the disbarred attorney-turned-"family annihilator."
"Mr. Murdaugh will be placed in a single cell at Kirkland after he arrives today," the Kirkland official confirmed to the outlet on Friday, hours after Alex was handed two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.
Authorities were tight-lipped when RadarOnline.com asked if Murdaugh's being segregated from the rest of the prison population is to prevent a potential suicide or guard his well-being as a high-profile inmate against attacks from other criminals.
Murdaugh is expected to arrive at the Broad River Rd. correctional institute this afternoon from nearby Walterboro, SC. The facility is an all-male maximum security prison.
He will undergo a two-month evaluation, which we've learned will include mental and physical health checks.
Following the evaluation process — which is estimated to take 45 days — it will be revealed which prison Murdaugh will spend the duration of his sentence, aka the rest of his life.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a 12-person jury found Murdaugh guilty on all counts for the 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul.
Following the guilty verdict, Alex's only remaining child, Buster, broke down outside of court. After remaining stone-faced during the six-week trial, the 26-year-old allegedly "collapsed" once the cameras stopped rolling on Thursday.
“He was crying uncontrollably. The uncles [Alex’s brothers, John Marvin Murdaugh and Randy Murdaugh] finally got him into a car," a source told Page Six after his dad's conviction.
Prosecutors fought to prove Murdaugh killed Maggie and Paul to deflect accountability for financial crimes and his drug addiction. According to one juror, Paul's last Snapchat was the nail in Murdaugh's coffin.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the footage, captured Alex's voice. It placed Murdaugh at the crime scene just before his wife and son were gunned down.