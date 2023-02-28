Alex Murdaugh Ordered To Deal With Civil Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Ripping $4 Million Off His Late Housekeeper Gloria's Estate After Murder Trial Wraps Up

Alex Murdaugh demanded a civil lawsuit accusing him of conspiring to steal millions from the family of his late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield be put on hold — to allow him to focus on defending himself against charges he murdered his wife and son, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Murdaugh and his legal team pleaded with a South Carolina judge to stay the case brought by Nautilus Insurance Company.