Murder Suspect Alex Murdaugh Claims Late Son Was Targeted Over 2019 Fatal Boat Crash

Accused murderer Alex Murdaugh wrapped up his second day of grueling testimony on Friday. The disbarred attorney insisted that he did not kill his wife Maggie or son Paul, alleging the latter was made a target after a fatal 2019 boat crash that claimed the life of Mallory Beach — coincidentally, on the fourth anniversary of her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prosecutors doubled down on Alex's Thursday testimony when he admitted that he lied to investigations and claimed his opioid addiction made him apprehensive to trust law enforcement.