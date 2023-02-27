Alex Murdaugh Accused Of Cheating On Late Wife Maggie Before Gruesome Murders — But Jury Won't Hear About Alleged Affairs, Sources Claim
Two sources claimed that accused murderer Alex Murdaugh cheated on his late wife, Maggie; however, the jury was prohibited from hearing testimony about the alleged affairs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alex was accused of killing his wife and youngest son, Paul, at the family's private hunting ranch, Moselle, on June 7, 2021.
Over the course of the shocking trial, it was revealed that Alex had an intense and costly opioid addiction — and Maggie had discovered a "bag of pills" before her murder.
While Alex claimed his family was a target of vigilantes, more sinister issues were revealed to be at play when the double homicide occurred.
Before her death, Maggie visited a divorce attorney. Additionally, she hired a financial forensic analyst to review unpaid bills — presumably due to Alex's costly addiction.
Maggie's sister, Marion Proctor, was called to testify and shared details about her sister's troubled marriage.
Proctor stated that Paul was given the nickname "little detective" by his mother because of his incessant meddling in his father's addiction and recovery efforts.
Along with her powerful testimony on Maggie and Paul's knowledge of the father's drug habits, Proctor told South Carolina Judge Clifton Newman that she believed Alex cheated on her sister 15 years ago.
Proctor alleged that her sister kicked Alex out of the family home over the affair suspicions.
The prosecution hoped that Proctor's testimony supported their theory that Alex killed his wife and son in cold blood to deflect from the serious financial crimes he was accused of.
Despite the prosecution's insistence that the alleged affair was significant to prove motive, Judge Newman declined to admit Proctor's statements about Alex's alleged cheating.
The South Carolina judge stated that the affair took place too long ago to be considered for the current case and would confuse the jury.
Not long after Proctor took the stand to testify — albeit without remarks of infidelity in the marriage — a report surfaced in which a sex worker accused Alex of abuse and cheating on his wife with her before the double homicide.
Lindsey Edwards told FITSNews that over a decade ago, she slept with Alex on four different occasions.
The sex worker claimed that during their encounters, the disbarred attorney was abusive during intercourse and choked her to the point of blacking out — and even pulled out her hair.
While Edwards was not called as a witness for the state, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents conducted an hours-long interview with the sex worker last year.