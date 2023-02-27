Two sources claimed that accused murderer Alex Murdaugh cheated on his late wife, Maggie; however, the jury was prohibited from hearing testimony about the alleged affairs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alex was accused of killing his wife and youngest son, Paul, at the family's private hunting ranch, Moselle, on June 7, 2021.

Over the course of the shocking trial, it was revealed that Alex had an intense and costly opioid addiction — and Maggie had discovered a "bag of pills" before her murder.