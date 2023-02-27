Ghislaine Maxwell Tossed Into Solitary Confinement After Being Accused Of Profiting From Jailhouse Interview

The host who interviewed Maxwell backed up her claims that she wasn't paid.

"Ghislaine Maxwell agreed to be interviewed for the very first time in a series of taped audio and phone calls from behind bars," said TalkTV's Jeremy Kyle about his "bombshell" interview.

"How much did we pay Maxwell for this interview?" he asked regarding the speculation. "Let me tell you categorically, not a damn penny and nor would we."

