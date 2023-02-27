Ghislaine Maxwell Tossed Into Solitary Confinement After Being Accused Of Profiting From Jailhouse Interview
Ghislaine Maxwell was thrown into solitary confinement after being accused of profiting off her jailhouse interview. The convicted sex pest was handcuffed and remained segregated from other prisoners for 48 hours despite denying she didn't make money for the exclusive with TalkTV, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Maxwell, 61, spoke with the UK-based show from Federal Correctional Institute Tallahassee, where she appeared on camera and in a series of recorded phone calls. She addressed life behind bars and blamed her ex-lover Jeffrey Epstein for her conviction.
Her media interview caused a stir since inmates are only allowed "video visits" from a list of closely-vetted friends, family, and attorneys.
According to insiders, officials at the prison launched an investigation before catching her off guard and locking her up in solitary.
"About two weeks after the show was on TV, Max was just minding her own business when they came in, turned her around and handcuffed her," the source told Daily Mail.
"She got really upset, she was crying, she was yelling that she hadn't received any money, but nobody saw her again for three days," the insider shared, adding, "The SHU is not a nice place. You go in there if you're suicidal, if you fail a drug test or you get in a fight."
Being in solitary confinement at FCI Tallahassee means "you're only allowed out to shower once a day" and can't have contact with anyone.
"No privileges, they slide your meals through a slot," the source explained. "Normally people stay there for at least two weeks but she was out in about 48 hours because there was no evidence she was guilty."
The host who interviewed Maxwell backed up her claims that she wasn't paid.
"Ghislaine Maxwell agreed to be interviewed for the very first time in a series of taped audio and phone calls from behind bars," said TalkTV's Jeremy Kyle about his "bombshell" interview.
"How much did we pay Maxwell for this interview?" he asked regarding the speculation. "Let me tell you categorically, not a damn penny and nor would we."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking for her connecting to the late Epstein's sex trafficking ring. She'll be nearly 80 when she's released.