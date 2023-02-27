33-Year-Old Google Employee Jacob Pratt FOUND DEAD Inside NYC Apartment
A young Google employee was found dead inside a New York City apartment earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jacob Pratt, 33, was found dead on February 16 after police were called to an apartment in Manhattan’s Chelsea district.
According to an NYPD source who spoke with the New York Post on Monday, officers responded to a call on February 16 around 6 PM.
Upon entering the apartment on the corner of West 26th Street and 6th Avenue, officers found Pratt unresponsive.
The 33-year-old was pronounced dead by paramedics shortly thereafter.
“Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive,” the NYPD spokesperson told the Post this week.
Investigators also determined no foul play was involved in Pratt’s death, although an investigation into the young Google employee’s passing is still ongoing.
“The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing,” said an NYPD source.
According to the Post, Pratt worked as both a partnership lead and an accounting manager with Google, and he worked in the technology giant’s NYC offices for nearly four years before his passing.
He reportedly lived in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn and was a graduate of Chicago’s Northwestern University.
“His interests in advertising and technology lead him to a dream job as an accounting manager at Google in Manhattan,” an obituary for Pratt published in Michigan’s Lansing State Journal read.
“Those who knew Jacob were often a part of spirited debates about all manner of things and a humor that was contagious,” the obituary, published on Saturday, continued.
Jenna Pratt, the deceased’s sister, has since organized a GoFundMe page for her late brother and family asking donors to make contributions to the Make-A-Wish Michigan Foundation and the National Alliance on Mental Illness in her brother’s name.
“These two charities represent our son and brother and the heart he had for the people around him,” Pratt’s sister wrote.
“He was a loving, kind, caring, and funny person,” the GoFundMe page continued. “He touched the lives of everyone he interacted with whether through his school, work, or personal journey.”
A celebration of life is currently scheduled for Pratt at 11 AM on Tuesday at Riverview Church’s REO Town Venue in Lansing, Michigan.