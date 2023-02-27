Your tip
'Girls Gone Wild' Founder Joe Francis Caught In Heated Confrontation With Alleged Ex-Employees On Mexico Property — Watch

Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis got into a heated confrontation with alleged former employees on his property in Mexico, part of which was captured in a shocking video obtained by RadarOnline.com exclusively.

A clip first provided by lawyer Ronald Richards showed the famed entrepreneur in a tense screaming match with one woman while others tried to intervene and calm Francis down.

joefrancis screenshot
Source: @attorneyronaldrichards/instagram

Numerous reports have emerged claiming Francis was allegedly "having his employees sign forced resignations every two weeks in order to avoid paying them benefits."

One of the alleged employees "fought back and questioned his violations of Mexican labor laws."

Tension reached a boiling point as Francis also filmed their jaw-dropping interaction.

joe francis screenshot
Source: @attorneyronaldrichards/instagram

"Get off my property! You're trespassing," he yelled, before demanding others to step in. "You're security. Get her the f--- off my property."

"Don't touch him!" a woman could be heard yelling in response. At one point, Francis appeared to knock down the camera filming him.

"We believe celebrities and corporate guests who use Casa Aramara should be aware of Joe's business practices while he remains a fugitive from justice in the United States. It is hard to believe that Mexican authorities let him treat their people like this," claimed one local in a message that was translated. "Hopefully, this brave footage provided to us will expose his treatment of people, especially his Mexican workers."

RadarOnline.com reached out to Francis for comment last week but did not hear back by the time of publication.

joefrancis mega
Source: mega

Francis moved to Mexico years ago following a bankruptcy case and trouble with the IRS.

In 2021, he rebuilt parts of his beachfront estate, Casa Aramara, following a fire that was caused by an electrical issue with the air conditioning.

joefrancis
Source: mega

Francis also made headlines that year for his nasty custody battle over twins Alexandria and Athena, whom he shares with his ex, Abbey Wilson.

"Abbey Wilson is currently wanted for the kidnapping of Alexandria and her sister by Mexican authorities," he wrote in part via Instagram in April 2022.

Richards previously slammed the allegation in a statement shared on Wilson's behalf, saying "the kidnapping claim is just ridiculous."

