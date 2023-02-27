'Girls Gone Wild' Founder Joe Francis Caught In Heated Confrontation With Alleged Ex-Employees On Mexico Property — Watch

"Get off my property! You're trespassing," he yelled, before demanding others to step in. "You're security. Get her the f--- off my property."

"Don't touch him!" a woman could be heard yelling in response. At one point, Francis appeared to knock down the camera filming him.

"We believe celebrities and corporate guests who use Casa Aramara should be aware of Joe's business practices while he remains a fugitive from justice in the United States. It is hard to believe that Mexican authorities let him treat their people like this," claimed one local in a message that was translated. "Hopefully, this brave footage provided to us will expose his treatment of people, especially his Mexican workers."

RadarOnline.com reached out to Francis for comment last week but did not hear back by the time of publication.