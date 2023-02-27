Aspiring YouTube Personality Accused Of Killing Her Toddler And Cooking His Remains
A New Jersey aspiring YouTube star has been sentenced to life behind bars without parole for killing her toddler son four years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In January, a jury convicted Nakira Griner, of Bridgerton, in Cumberland County of first-degree murder, desecration of remains, evidence-tampering, and false public alarm in connection with the death of 23-month-old Daniel Griner Jr., Front Page Detectives previously reported.
On Feb. 8, 2019, Griner reported she was attacked and her son kidnapped, but police located the boy’s burned remains buried in her yard that evening.
Griner told detectives that her son fell down the stairs at their house, and at trial prosecutors said she claimed during jailhouse phone calls that she “did what she did to him” to cover up bruising he had suffered, according to WCAU.
“You shattered his skull into dozens of pieces, you fractured his ribs, then after his death you put his remains in an oven and cooked, baked or incinerated him,” Superior Court Judge George Gangloff Jr. said at Griner’s recent sentencing hearing. “Whatever verb you choose, they're all equally horrible.”