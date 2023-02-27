Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Murder

Aspiring YouTube Personality Accused Of Killing Her Toddler And Cooking His Remains

YouTube Personality Who Killed Toddler Son Gets Life Sentence
Source: Cumberland County Department of Corrections; UNSPLASH
By:

Feb. 27 2023, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A New Jersey aspiring YouTube star has been sentenced to life behind bars without parole for killing her toddler son four years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
YouTube Personality Who Killed Toddler Son Gets Life Sentence
Source: Unsplash

In January, a jury convicted Nakira Griner, of Bridgerton, in Cumberland County of first-degree murder, desecration of remains, evidence-tampering, and false public alarm in connection with the death of 23-month-old Daniel Griner Jr., Front Page Detectives previously reported.

YouTube Personality Who Killed Toddler Son Gets Life Sentence
Source: Unsplash

On Feb. 8, 2019, Griner reported she was attacked and her son kidnapped, but police located the boy’s burned remains buried in her yard that evening.

Article continues below advertisement
YouTube Personality Who Killed Toddler Son Gets Life Sentence
Source: Unsplash
MORE ON:
Murder

Griner told detectives that her son fell down the stairs at their house, and at trial prosecutors said she claimed during jailhouse phone calls that she “did what she did to him” to cover up bruising he had suffered, according to WCAU.

YouTube Personality Who Killed Toddler Son Gets Life Sentence
Source: Unsplash

“You shattered his skull into dozens of pieces, you fractured his ribs, then after his death you put his remains in an oven and cooked, baked or incinerated him,” Superior Court Judge George Gangloff Jr. said at Griner’s recent sentencing hearing. “Whatever verb you choose, they're all equally horrible.”

Griner posted about fashion and other topics on YouTube, and the judge told her the crimes she committed were “beyond comprehension” and she likely didn't foresee getting the attention she craved “was going to be like this.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.