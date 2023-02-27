Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial Update: Jurors Will Visit Moselle Ranch Crime Scene Where His Wife & Son Were Shot To Death

The South Carolina jury tasked with deciding if Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and son will visit the crime scene at the family's private hunting ranch, Moselle, where Maggie and Paul were killed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alex, 64, is accused of fatally shooting Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, on June 7, 2021. The prosecution claimed the once-prominent lawyer's motive was to deflect from the financial crimes he was accused of and that he "manufactured an alibi."

During his testimony last week, Alex claimed his son was made a target after he was charged in a 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach, 19.

Jurors will now get to walk the property and see the dog kennels where Paul and Maggie's bodies were found.