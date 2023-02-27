Bill Murray’s Movie ‘Being Mortal’ Unable To Find Buyer After His 'Inappropriate Behavior' Scandal Derailed Aziz Ansari-Directed Project
Aziz Ansari's Being Mortal may never see the light of day after the film's star, Bill Murray, was accused of sexually assaulting a female production staffer. RadarOnline.com has learned Ansari and his partners were looking to find a buyer for Disney’s Searchlight Pictures produced movie — but after failing to get any bites, everyone moved on.
As this outlet reported, production was forced to shut down after an investigation was launched over an incident involving Murray and the female employee.
The actor was accused of straddling the staffer and "kissing her body" before “he kissed her on the mouth” as they both wore Covid masks. Witnesses backed up the story and Murray settled the situation out of court, reportedly paying her $100k in hush money.
Despite the settlement, no buyer has signed on to take Being Mortal, which was set to be Ansari's directorial debut. However, Aziz will get a do-over as he has secretly signed onto another project with Seth Rogen, who was also in the cut film.
According to Puck News, Searchlight has already committed to developing, financing, and distributing the project — if it gets a green light — which could give Being Mortal the possible revival it needs.
Murray addressed the incident in April 2022. “I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with," he told CNBC. “I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way.”
He continued to stick his foot in his mouth.
“The movie studio wanted to do the right thing, wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production, but as of now we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other. I think that’s where the real issue is, between our peace,” he explained. “We’re both professionals, we like each other’s work. We like each other, I think, and if we can’t really get along and trust each other there’s no point [in] going further working together or making a movie.”
Being Mortal also featured actress Keke Palmer. It was speculated she may have been the female who filed the complaint against Murray — but it was never confirmed.
She did, however, express her desire to finish the film — without Murray.
“Obviously, we got cut short at a certain point but I will say that I am pretty devastated. It’s an amazing film. If there is some way to be able to complete, salvage it, I would want to do it," Keke stated. “[Ansari] would probably have to do a major rewrite, but I know what we got was gold."