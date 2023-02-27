'RHOM' Star Adriana De Moura Reveals Alexia Nepola Refuses To Accept Her Apology After Comparing Foot Injury To Her Son's Near-Fatal Car Accident
Real Housewives of Miami star Adriana De Moura expressed remorse for comparing her foot injury to the car accident narrowly survived by Alexia Nepola's son, Frankie Rosello, revealing the tension between them seems far from over.
RadarOnline.com has learned the costars remain at odds following the animosity that stemmed from remarks made by De Moura during the February 16 episode.
The scene was filmed in the Bahamas months ago, in which De Moura had injured her foot after castmates Guerdy Abraira and Kiki Barth fell on top of it during an exercise.
She later spoke out about feeling dismissed by her castmates following the incident.
"It was an accident. It could have happened to any of us," Nepola said, to which she replied, "But accidents have consequences, as you know with Frankie."
De Moura told host David Yontef during a new episode of his podcast that aired on February 27 that they had not made any progress since then.
"I understand that was a bad analogy, right? I shouldn't have said it. I shouldn't have done it. And I regret it," she admitted on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast. "And I'll take those words back if I could, because my intention was the opposite."
The Bravolebrity said it all turned around so quickly. "We started this scene with me thanking her, being grateful that we had such a nice moment in the boat when we were going there. And everybody for a minute forgot to fight," De Moura continued.
She claimed it just fed into their preexisting drama, adding, "When I made that bad analogy, I just gave it to her on a silver platter and then she just ran with it."
Nepola, for her part, fought back tears as she discussed her son's life-changing accident that took place back in 2011. Frankie was in the passenger seat of his friend's car and ended up in a coma for three months.
He suffered brain damage from the accident and it took years of recovery.
De Moura apologized to Nepola via text after their cast trip and echoed the sentiments off-camera and again while filming the Season 5 reunion.
"Whatever I do is never good enough. I apologize. I get down my knees, I apologize again, and they won’t let go of the bone, you know?" De Moura told Yontef.
"And I feel like they keep kicking me when I'm down," she admitted. "I call them fairweather friends because when I was married, on top of my game and I felt like they had something to take, then they were my friends."
As for why she is being ostracized, De Moura offered up a theory that she felt is a contributing factor. "I don't have a husband, because they feel like I'm just alone," she speculated.
De Moura said she ultimately doesn't want to get into a grief war and still has hopes to put any lingering animosity behind them once and for all.
She confessed, "I thought we, I mean we were in a better place at one point, but things didn't get much better."