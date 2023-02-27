'RHOM' Star Adriana De Moura Reveals Alexia Nepola Refuses To Accept Her Apology After Comparing Foot Injury To Her Son's Near-Fatal Car Accident

De Moura told host David Yontef during a new episode of his podcast that aired on February 27 that they had not made any progress since then.

"I understand that was a bad analogy, right? I shouldn't have said it. I shouldn't have done it. And I regret it," she admitted on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast. "And I'll take those words back if I could, because my intention was the opposite."

The Bravolebrity said it all turned around so quickly. "We started this scene with me thanking her, being grateful that we had such a nice moment in the boat when we were going there. And everybody for a minute forgot to fight," De Moura continued.