'RHOM' Season 5 Reunion Set To Film This Week, Cast Heading To NYC Tomorrow For Sit-Down With Andy Cohen
The Real Housewives of Miami is heading to the Big Apple! RadarOnline.com can confirm the cast of the popular franchise will sit down with Andy Cohen for the Season 5 reunion in New York this week.
Sources tell us the ladies are packing as we speak and will head out of the Sunshine State on Wednesday, leaving the 80-degree temperatures behind for a chilly reunion in the city.
We're told all the main players — Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, and Lisa Hochstein — are expected to be there. Two separate insiders also revealed reoccurring stars Adriana De Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth are also making the trip.
The RHOM group has a lot to hash out, but they are also struggling with individual challenges. Bravoholics watched as Lisa's life fell apart this season, with her husband, Lenny, of several years, moving onto a much-younger woman almost immediately after their separation.
And things got nasty between the exes both on and off the screen.
Lenny filed for divorce in May. He and Lisa are currently locked in a nasty battle, with the Bravo star accusing her ex of cutting her off financially. She claimed she's unable to buy their children necessities like diapers and food.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lenny accused Lisa of racking up nearly $10k on his credit card in one week, claiming she used the money on designer goods for herself. He said her spending went way beyond their agreed spending limit.
- 'Treated Me Like A Servant': Lenny Hochstein Accuses Estranged Wife 'RHOM' Star Lisa Of 'Abuse'
- 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Ambushes Estranged Husband Lenny In Nightclub With Mistress, Shares Video Of Confrontation
- 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Spotted 'Canoodling' Tech Entrepreneur Hours After Shooting Down Dating Rumors
He also alleged she treated him like a "servant." We're told that her divorce and the other woman will most likely be topics of conversation at the reunion.
As for Larsa, Bravo cameras invaded her personal life, too, following her divorce from retired NBA star Scottie Pippen. Kim Kardashian's ex-best friend has moved on from her split and is dating a younger man known in the basketball world because of his famous dad.
Larsa's new man is none other than Michael Jordan's son.
Despite flashing major PDA, RadarOnline.com is told the pair isn't exclusive. It's unclear if he'll be joining Larsa for this week's travel.