Bill Murray Was Allegedly 'Hands-On' With Women On The Set Of 'Being Mortal' Leading The Production To Grind To A Halt

A source spoke with The Post and claimed Murray, "was very hands-on touchy, not in any personal areas, but put an arm around a woman, touched her hair, pulled her ponytail — but always in a comedic way."

"It is a fine line, and everybody loves Bill, but while his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable, and he crossed a line," they added.

Bill Murray Under Investigation For 'Inappropriate Behavior' After 'Being Mortal' Shutdown

Another source alleged the single 71-year-old actor "loves women and loves to flirt, he enjoys poetry and romance," they continued, "he’s always flirting, but it is always couched in comedy. It isn’t clear if he crossed a line."