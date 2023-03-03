Alex Murdaugh's Son Buster Appears Distraught In Court After Jury Finds His Dad Guilty Of Murder
Buster Murdaugh appeared emotional in court as his father, Alex Murdaugh, was found guilty of the murders of his mother Maggie, and younger brother Paul, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, Buster, 26, looked upset as the jury read the unanimous guilty verdict on all counts for the disbarred attorney.
Throughout the six-week trial, Buster appeared in court to support his father, who denied killing his wife and son.
Buster, who testified in his dad's defense, put his hands in his face as Alex was escorted away in handcuffs.
The jury deliberated for less than three hours following the closing arguments on Thursday.
The fourth-generation attorney turned convicted murderer will be sentenced tomorrow morning in the same Colleton County courthouse.
Alex could be sentenced to life in prison.
On top of the murder case, Alex has been dragged to court by his family's late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.
Satterfield's family claims Alex secured a $4 million payout from life insurance companies but never gave them a dime.