Alex Murdaugh Found GUILTY Of Murdering His Wife And Son, Convicted Killer Faces Life In Prison 

Of the many ridiculous scenes that played out in court, Alex's decision to take the stand and testify was a profound moment that proved crucial to the jury's verdict.

Alex delivered an emotional plea to the jurors as he doubled down on his insistence that he did not kill his wife and son.

While on the stand, Alex admitted that he lied to law enforcement on his whereabouts the evening of the double murder — and blamed his rampant opioid abuse for his distrust in authorities.

While Alex attempted to strike a personal cord with the jury, the prosecution punched back and claimed that Alex was "manufacturing an alibi" and used his extensive legal knowledge to meticulously answer questions under oath.