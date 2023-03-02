Alex Murdaugh Juror Removed After Engaging In Improper Conversations About Double Murder Case, Won't Leave Without Her Eggs!
A woman serving on the 12-person jury for the trial of accused murderer Alex Mudaugh was removed and replaced with an alternate on Thursday. The ex-juror was accused of having improper conversations about the high-profile case outside of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alex, 52, was accused of the brutal 2021 fatal shooting of his wife Maggie and son Paul at the family's private hunting ranch, where jury members were taken on Wednesday to see the crime scene location firsthand.
South Carolina Judge Clifton Newman announced the juror change ahead of the defense team's closing arguments. The embattled juror, identified only as No. 758, denied the accusation — but several people came forward with the claim.
Judge Newman spoke with the juror in question, as well as two other individuals who were believed to have had contact with No. 758 outside of the Colleton County courthouse.
After all three discussions, Newman stated the juror's contact with the two non-jury members "waffled on the nature and the extent of the contact."
Additionally, the judge revealed that through those conversations, he became aware of a third person who the juror was also accused of discussing the double murder case with.
On the communication between No. 758 and the third individual, Judge Newman said the juror was "giving her opinion regarding evidence received."
While the jury was not sequestered at the time, Judge Newman issued multiple warnings daily to the 12 individuals, reminding them that they were prohibited from discussing any details of the case.
After it was determined that the juror would no longer be fit to serve, the judge addressed the courtroom and called the juror in to formally remove her from the trial.
"You have been by all accounts a great juror, smiled consistently and seemingly been attentive to the case and performed well," Judge Newman told the juror. "Thank you for your service. I'm not suggesting you intentionally did anything wrong, but in order to preserve the integrity of the process and in fairness to all the parties involved, we're going to replace you with one of the other jurors."
The judge then asked if the woman had any personal belongings she needed to gather before she left, to which she replied a dozen eggs and left via a back room.
Alex's defense attorney, Richard "Dick" Harpootlian, attempted to use the juror's error to his client's advantage.
Harpootlian claimed he was concerned with the now ex-juror and with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents being present for the investigation into the allegations.
"SLED has made another bad judgment in this case," Harpootlian said of agents. "This is just a continuum of a calamity of errors."
Regardless of the defense attorney's feelings, trial moved forward, and defense team attorney Jim Griffin began his closing argument statements.