Alex Murdaugh Juror Removed After Engaging In Improper Conversations About Double Murder Case, Won't Leave Without Her Eggs!

A woman serving on the 12-person jury for the trial of accused murderer Alex Mudaugh was removed and replaced with an alternate on Thursday. The ex-juror was accused of having improper conversations about the high-profile case outside of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alex, 52, was accused of the brutal 2021 fatal shooting of his wife Maggie and son Paul at the family's private hunting ranch, where jury members were taken on Wednesday to see the crime scene location firsthand.

South Carolina Judge Clifton Newman announced the juror change ahead of the defense team's closing arguments. The embattled juror, identified only as No. 758, denied the accusation — but several people came forward with the claim.