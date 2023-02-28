Investigators 'Making Progress' On Reopened Case Into Death Of 19-Year-Old Stephen Smith, Alex Murdaugh's Son Buster Accused Of Having Link To Victim

South Carolina investigators say they are picking up steam in the reopened investigation into the death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith — who reportedly was close with Alex Murdaugh's oldest son, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alex is currently defending himself in court against charges that he murdered his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul.

RadarOnline.com has learned that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has "made progress" in the "active and ongoing" case of Smith, who died in 2015.

While no suspects have been named in the seven years since Smith, 19, was found dead in the middle of the road in Hampton County, South Carolina, the Murdaugh family name was featured over 40 times in the investigative documents, according to local reports.