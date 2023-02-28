Embattled Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Offices Cleaned Out, Radio Silence From Ex-Colleagues After 'GMA' Exit: 'It's Like They Never Existed'
After losing their anchor seats on Good Morning America in a cheating scandal, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have had radio silence from their former colleagues, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Inside ABC, it's like Amy and T.J. never existed," a source spilled. "Their offices have been emptied and their pictures removed. Staffers are encouraged to never mention their names again. Even Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos have had zero contact with them after years of working together. The TV business is rough."
Another insider said they've all moved on to the idea of working without the departed couple.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to CNN for comment.
Amy and T.J. exited GMA on January 27 after ABC concluded its internal investigation into their secret love affair. Robach allegedly scored a “bigger settlement” than her lover.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Amy planned on exposing her co-workers in a tell-all book before her huge payday secured her silence.
- The Ultimate Revenge? Amy Robach Planned To Expose 'GMA' Co-Workers In Explosive Tell-All Before Massive ABC Payout Secured Silence
- T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Plot Comeback: Fired Lovers Plan To Pitch Their Own Syndicated Television Show To Play Up 'Their Undeniable Chemistry'
- Unemployed 'GMA3' Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Pack On The PDA During Carefree Vacation To Mexico After Getting Fired
"Amy's being defiant and smiling in the face of the firing squad at ABC," tattled a tipster before the embattled lovers were paid out to leave their positions on GMA3.
"Amy knows the ins and outs of that place and who did what to whom, and she means to take it public," the insider teased, with Amy's rep claiming the ex-television star had no intention of spilling the beans.
But she even illuded to the buried behind-the-scenes scandals during an interview with The Morning Show actress Reese Witherspoon, in which Amy teased she could give the actress "a few more plot lines" for the fictional Apple+ show based on GMA.
"She wasn't joking when she said she could dish dirt," the source claimed. "She's got a ton!"
Instead of working on a juicy tell-all, Amy and her boyfriend are looking to make a television comeback, jumping to another network that will "value in their undeniable chemistry."
RadarOnline.com is told the pair have been chasing jobs at NewsNation, and the network's boss, Michael Corn, is welcoming the scandal-plagued stars with open arms.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Amy and T.J. “aren't done with television and remain confident another network or cable channel will see the value in their undeniable chemistry,” with an insider teasing that “some of the best television double acts have been lovers!”