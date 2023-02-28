Shawn Mendes & Sabrina Carpenter Fuel Romance Rumors After Looking Smitten Together In Los Angeles
Singer Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter fueled romance rumors after they were spotted together in Los Angeles over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mendes, 24, and Carpenter, 23, looked smitten as could be — and didn't let rainy LA weather ruin their time.
The Señorita singer had a smile on his face as he ran errands around town with the singer/actress. Mendes rocked a laid-back look in navy corduroy pants, white sneakers, and a denim jacket.
Carpenter also looked relaxed with Mendes, wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants paired with Adidas kicks. While the pair refrained from PDA, it was apparent that they liked to be in each other's company.
PDA may have been missing from the sighting, but there was no denying the smile on Carpenter's face as she walked and talked with Mendes.
An anonymous tipster wrote to Deuxmoi about the rumored budding romance. According to the account, the two singers looked "verrry comfortable" together and were "clearly on a date" at Horses restaurant in LA just after Valentine's Day.
Before being linked to Carpenter, the 24-year-old singer was rumored to be dating his celebrity-famous chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda following his breakup with Camila Cabello.
Mendes and Dr. Miranda were seen at his home for a late-night call after several public outings together.
The last year included more than just romance rumors for the hit song maker.
In July, Mendes announced that his remaining North American and U.K. tour dates would be scrapped after he consulted with doctors on his health.
"As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me," Mendes wrote to fans on Instagram at the time.
Mendes said the decision was made after speaking with "an incredible group of health professionals" and shared that "it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."
Since then, Mendes announced 2023 tour dates. Only time will tell if Carpenter attends a show to support her rumored new beau.