Shawn Mendes & Sabrina Carpenter Fuel Romance Rumors After Looking Smitten Together In Los Angeles

In July, Mendes announced that his remaining North American and U.K. tour dates would be scrapped after he consulted with doctors on his health.

"As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me," Mendes wrote to fans on Instagram at the time.

Mendes said the decision was made after speaking with "an incredible group of health professionals" and shared that "it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."

Since then, Mendes announced 2023 tour dates. Only time will tell if Carpenter attends a show to support her rumored new beau.