Radar Told You First — Jon Hamm Pops The Question To Girlfriend Anna Osceola After Pals Spilled Engagement Was On The Horizon
Jon Hamm is ready to walk down the aisle! The actor — famous for playing Don Draper on Mad Men — proposed to his girlfriend of two years, Anna Osceola, after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that an engagement was on the horizon.
"No one would be surprised if Jon pops the question before the year is out!" an insider spilled to this outlet in December.
Hamm even dished that he was crazy in love with Osceola, telling Howard Stern that his relationship has left him craving "being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness."
“All that stuff that sounds hokey and whatever but it’s real and, for want of a better word, it’s what I’m working for. What else is there other than that," the actor said.
Hamm explained that therapy and his successful love life have helped him heal the trauma of losing his mom at the age of 10 and unblock "a lot of ... availability and vulnerability."
When Stern asked about his future with Osceola, the actor made it clear they were headed in the right direction.
“It’s good and comfortable and it’s a feeling about taking care of someone else and being taken care of,” he stated. Hamm — who's 17 years older than Anna — met his bride-to-be on the Mad Men set in 2015. That same year, he split from his partner of 18 years, actress Jennifer Westfeldt.
People confirmed the engagement on Monday.
Hamm and Osceola made their red carpet debut in March 2022, posing for photos at the Mercedes-Benz’s Academy Awards viewing party followed by Vanity Fair’s star-studded after-party.
But they were spotted packing on the PDA a long time before showcasing their love in front of Hollywood's A-listers. Hamm and Osceola sparked dating rumors when they were first photographed in Santa Barbara, CA, in 2020.
This will be Hamm's first marriage. When he ended his relationship with Westfeldt, which began in 1997, the duo released a joint statement, vowing to "continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward.”