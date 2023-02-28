Chicago Criminals Accuse Jail Guards Of Pushing Them To Cast Illegal Votes In City's Mayoral Election
Shocking accusations emerging from Cook County Jail regarding the city's upcoming mayoral election have led to concerns of ballot harvesting, RadarOnline.com has learned as officials have denied any wrongdoing.
Inmates housed at the Chicago-based facility claimed guards were persuading them to cast their votes while failing to mention any potential legal ramifications that could arise from their jurisdictions or eligibility.
"I asked him [the guard], 'Did you ask people first if they're registered to vote?' And he said 'no,'" alleged one prisoner, opting to keep their identity concealed.
In the recorded interview, it was claimed the guards seemed to be listening to higher-ups and were not worried that the jailbirds might be breaking the law.
"I said but you should because if I'm registered to vote somewhere else like I am, you are asking me and enticing me to vote even though I'm registered somewhere else and that's a felony. I can't be voting in two different jurisdictions," the prisoner told Daily Mail.
Others wonder if Cook County Jail authorities have an agenda that could be fulfilled with the help of inmate votes, claiming one guard said he was "just doing what I'm told."
"Cameras inside the jail notoriously don't work. There aren't any election observers. If an inmate complains, who would believe them? So, if you wanted to manipulate a ballot, who would know?" another insider shared.
It is feared the jail could be the "ideal environment" for such practices.
A spokesman for the Cook County Sheriff said these claims are unsubstantiated.
"It appears that neither you nor the individuals making these claims understand how the voting process works," the spokesperson explained. "The jail simply serves as a polling place, and the sheriff's office has absolutely no oversight of voting operations or polling place procedures."
"Registered voters are free to choose whether they would like to vote, but no one who is not registered to vote is able to vote in an election, including Tuesday's election."
Lori Lightfoot, the city's first openly gay and first Black female mayor, has held the role since 2019.