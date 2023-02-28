Chicago Criminals Accuse Jail Guards Of Pushing Them To Cast Illegal Votes In City's Mayoral Election

"I asked him [the guard], 'Did you ask people first if they're registered to vote?' And he said 'no,'" alleged one prisoner, opting to keep their identity concealed.

In the recorded interview, it was claimed the guards seemed to be listening to higher-ups and were not worried that the jailbirds might be breaking the law.

"I said but you should because if I'm registered to vote somewhere else like I am, you are asking me and enticing me to vote even though I'm registered somewhere else and that's a felony. I can't be voting in two different jurisdictions," the prisoner told Daily Mail.