Georgia Man Recorded At Elections Booths, Slapped Voter, Police Say. Now, He Faces Charges.
A Georgia man who police say recorded video of a voting machine on the midterm election day and slapped a voter when he was asked to leave has been arrested, Radar has learned.
According to police, Jesse Hunt acted aggressively toward poll work at the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton. The poll manager, Kaylee Faulkner, reportedly saw Hunt walk into the library, vote, then start recording on his phone, which is illegal in Georgia.
“We had a voter come in who was recording voting equipment. We had asked him multiple times to stop,” Faulkner said. “He had kind of been aggressive towards me and the other election staff and had pushed my hand away when I kind of tried to put distance between him and election materials.”
David McDaniel, Faulkner's grandfather who was working the poll site with her, said Hunt was defiant when confronted about the situation. He said that he was asked to stop taking pictured, but he wouldn't stop. Deputies came to detain him, and that's when he slapped a voter, according to police.
“It was very upsetting at the time and I’m still pretty upset,” McDaniel said. Faulkner, who's worked the polling site for several years with her grandfather, told a local media outlet that htey'd never had a situation like that.
“It makes me glad to know that going into the runoff and having workers at my poll, I can make sure that they know there are systems in place to protect them and to keep us safe and to make sure that anyone would want to do harm to them or the system there’s a process in place for that,” Faulkner said.
A representative from the Georgia Secretary of State told WSB-TV that they can't comment on the case as it's a judicial matter, though they lauded staff for taking care of the situation. “It’s a big relief now knowing that they guy’s been found and apprehended,” McDaniel said.