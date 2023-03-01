Alex Murdaugh Labeled 'Family Annihilator' In Intense Closing Arguments From Prosecutors

"There is only one person who had the motive, who had the means, who had the opportunity to commit these crimes, and also whose guilty conduct after these crimes betrays him," Waters told the jurors on Wednesday. "The forensic timeline puts him there. The use of his family weapons corroborates that."

Waters added that Alex's testimony the previous week — when he admitted that he lied to investigators about being at the scene of the crime, claiming his opioid addiction made him paranoid of law enforcement and "guilty actions afterward" — confirmed their theory.

Throughout the trial, numerous family members, close friends, and former colleagues testified under oath to being unaware of Alex's double life as the fourth-generation attorney seemingly flew under their radar for years while he abused prescription pills and allegedly stole money from clients.