OJ Simpson Rips 'Habitual Liar' Alex Murdaugh, Says It's 'More Likely' That Disgraced Lawyer Did Kill His Wife & Son
Former NFL star O.J. Simpson, who was famously acquitted of double murder, weighed in on Alex Mudaugh's trial. Simpson said he believed that the once-prominent attorney would "beat this case" due to reasonable doubt, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As closing arguments continued on Thursday, Simpson, 75, shared his thoughts on Murdaugh, 64 — and compared the disbarred attorney's plethora of criminal accusations to his own conviction.
The 75-year-old ex-NFL star was at the center of one of the biggest murder trials of the 21st century, when he was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994.
Represented by a "dream team" of defense attorneys, that included Khloe Kardashian's late father Robert Kardashian, Simpson was acquitted of double murder charges after the jury deliberated for four hours.
With first-hand experience of being accused of double murder, Simpson shared his insights on Murdaugh's chance of acquittal on Twitter.
Simpson began his video by joking that he didn't understand why people thought he would be an "expert" on Murdaugh's case, an apparent tongue-in-cheek comment to his past.
Simpson revealed that he was taken back by Murdaugh's decision to testify at trial and thought it was a "probably a mistake."
"I watched him take the stand and thought it was probably a mistake because the guy was an admitted liar," Simpson said as he noted it was difficult to image Murdaugh testifying for several days without lying.
"The question is, what did he lie about?" Simpson continued. "Lying and stealing money is a little different than murder."
Simpson said he believes Murdaugh took the stand in an effort to "relate" to jurors.
"He was just trying to relate to one or two of those jurors that he was a good old boy, he was one of them," Simpson continued. "And I'm not sure he didn't succeed in doing that."
The acquitted murderer said he was "not qualified" to say whether or not Murdaugh was guilty but admitted that it "seemed more likely" that the disbarred attorney killed his wife in son.
While Simpson claimed he felt Murdaugh was guilty, he pointed to a key factor in securing a conviction: reasonable doubt.
"Do I think it's more likely that he did it? Yes," Simpson said of Murdaugh. "But more likely equals reasonable doubt."
Simpson said from what he witnessed of the trial there was "a lot of reasonable doubt," but added that he felt Murdaugh's alleged involvement with his late housekeeper's death Gloria Satterfield should be looked into further.
The former NFL athlete pointed to the $4 million Murdaugh and associates allegedly received from insurance payouts related to Satterfield's death — money that her family said they should have been paid.