OJ Simpson Rips 'Habitual Liar' Alex Murdaugh, Says It's 'More Likely' That Disgraced Lawyer Did Kill His Wife & Son

The 75-year-old ex-NFL star was at the center of one of the biggest murder trials of the 21st century, when he was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994.

Represented by a "dream team" of defense attorneys, that included Khloe Kardashian's late father Robert Kardashian, Simpson was acquitted of double murder charges after the jury deliberated for four hours.

With first-hand experience of being accused of double murder, Simpson shared his insights on Murdaugh's chance of acquittal on Twitter.

