Alex Murdaugh Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder Of Wife Maggie & Son Paul

Judge Newman also admonished Murdaugh for repeatedly lying to the jury regarding where he was on the night of June 7, 2021 when Maggie and Paul were murdered, and warned the convicted killer he will have to see his slain wife and son "all day and every night” while he lives out the rest of his life behind bars.

"It has already ended for many who have heard you and concluded that it'll never end but within your own soul, you will have to deal with that,” the judge said. “And I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttime when you're attempting to go to sleep.”