Donald Trump, Senate Democrats Launch Fundraisers Immediately After Grand Jury Votes To Indict Ex-Prez
Both Donald Trump and Senate Democrats launched fundraisers this week immediately after a grand jury voted to indict the former president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just moments after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Trump on criminal charges on Thursday, the businessman-turned-politician’s 2024 campaign sent out an email asking supporters to donate “any amount” to help Trump ahead of next year's presidential election.
The email also reportedly slammed the “Radical Left” and the “disgusting witch hunt” led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg against Trump before urging supporters to donate to the former president’s 2024 campaign.
"We are living through the darkest chapter of American history," the Trump 2024 campaign email read on Thursday. "The Radical Left - the enemy of the hardworking men and women of this country - have INDICTED me in a disgusting witch hunt. Alvin Bragg, the Soros-funded District Attorney behind the indictment, relied on the testimony of a convicted felon and a disbarred lawyer."
"Never before in our Nation's history has this been done," the fundraiser email continued. "The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent who just so happens to be a President of the United States, has never happened before. Ever."
"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats have been engaged in a witch hunt to destroy our movement,” it added.
The email also claimed the “Democrats’ witch hunt” will “backfire massively” and that 2024 will go down as the year Trump and his supporters “saved our Republic.”
It then asked for a contribution of any amount to be made to the Trump 2024 campaign.
Meanwhile, Senate Democrats also used Trump’s indictment on Thursday as an opportunity to start fundraising for their Senate election and reelection bids.
Senate Majority PAC, the political action committee that supports Democratic Senate Campaigns, launched an email of its own asking for donations from Democratic supporters.
"BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury,” the PAC wrote in a mass email sent out moments after the news of Trump’s indictment. “This is an important moment for our democracy, but our work isn't over.”
"We must continue protecting our Senate majority from GOP extremists,” the group continued. “Please, rush in $10 (becomes $60) to help Defend the Senate."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday on criminal charges connected to alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Although Trump was indicted on Thursday, the embattled ex-president is not expected to visit Manhattan to be arraigned until sometime next year.
Details of the indictment against Trump currently remain under seal but are expected to be unsealed sometime in the coming days.