Melania Trump ‘Wants To Be Away’ From Donald’s Legal Drama, Skipping Dinners At Mar-a-Lago
Melania Trump remains “angry” about her husband Donald’s hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels and has decided to keep her distance from the ongoing legal drama, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, the ex-Prez has been in “high spirits” over his potential arrest by the Manhattan DA. An insider claims Donald loves the media attention and believes the situation has pumped up his base.
An insider told Page Six that Donald’s wife has a much different attitude towards the ordeal. “She wants to be away from it. She wants to protect [their son] Barron,” said a source.
“Melania is lying very low,” the insider added. “She hasn’t been coming out for the dinners and events at Mar-a-Lago. He is acting like everything is normal, but she hasn’t been social.”
A source told People that Melania “remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned.”
The source added, “She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."
Melania allegedly “wants to ignore it and hopes it will pass, but she doesn't sympathize with Donald's plight.”
Melania has been upset about the Stormy situation since it was revealed in 2018, said a source. She has yet to speak out publicly.
Another source told Page Six that Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have been staying far away from Donald.
“They want nothing to do with this,” said the source. “They are staying away and don’t want to be hounded by reporters. I don’t think you will see them defending him, it will be no comment.”
“Ivanka lost a lot of friends and her social scenes during his presidency … They want to put it in the rearview. They want it behind them,” the insider revealed about the couple who have moved from D.C. to Florida.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Manhattan DA told the grand jury investigating Trump to come back on Monday. Trump claimed he was set to be arrested earlier this week but that never happened. A decision is expected to come down next week.