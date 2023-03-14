Julia Fox Pays 'Mad Scientist' Brother's $450K Bail Following His Arrest On Gun Possession & Manufacturing Charges

Julia Fox reportedly helped her embattled younger brother post bail shortly after he was arrested on gun possession and manufacturing charges in New York City last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come less than one week after Julia’s 30-year-old brother, Christopher Fox, was arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday, March 8, the 33-year-old model and actress reportedly co-signed her younger brother’s $450,000 bail bond.