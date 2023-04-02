Lackluster Turnout For Donald Trump At Mar-a-Lago Protest Over Ex-Prez’s Indictment

Despite Donald Trump claiming there would be massive protest and "potential death & destruction" if he were to be indicted, only a small number of Trump supporters showed up to Mar-a-Lago to protest the Manhattan District Attorney's decision, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A total of 30 protesters gathered near Trump's current residence and private club in Palm Beach, Florida. Throughout the day, some would come and go in small groups waving American flags with Trump's face plastered on them. Others reportedly drove by and honked in support, but far fewer than the Trump's earlier claims indicated.

The Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg voted to indict the former president for his involvement in a number of hush-money payments in 2016 made to Stormy Daniels to keep her quite about an affair between her and the at-the-time presidential nominee. Trump caught wind of this earlier on and took to Truth Social to tell his 5 million followers to "TAKE OUT COUNTRY BACK!"

As RadarOnline previously reported, since the announcement, the ex prez secured himself within Mar-a-Lago with his legal team to "hammer out" how to move forward. Trump's lawyers negotiated a surrender to the New York DA where the indicted politician would turn himself in on Tuesday to stand before Bragg and have the charges read out to him.

It's unlikely that Trump will be kept behind bars but is currently set to have his picture and fingerprints taken. He's currently fighting against having his mugshot taken as he believes it will be used against him politically for the upcoming presidential primary.

Friday afternoon, Trump posted a statement on his Truth Social page claiming that the DA has "nothing" on him. "AFTER 8 YEARS OF VARIOUS POLITICALLY MOTIVATED INVESTIGATIONS, HOAXES, SCAMS, AND WITCH HUNTS, THIS MUST MAKE ME THE MOST HONEST AND HONORABLE MAN ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD," he wrote.

A source close to Trump's legal team, which includes Susan Necheles, Joe Tacopina and Chad Seigel, said that they've been "chattering about whether there is something else in the indictment that people aren’t expecting." "There might be something that has been overlooked," the source continued.

