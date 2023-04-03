Donald Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba GOES OFF On CNN's Don Lemon Over 'Garbage' Hush-Money Probe
Embattled Don Lemon got into a tense debate with Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba on CNN This Morning, hours before the ex-president is set to be arraigned in New York over an alleged hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday. The decision marks the first time a current or ex-president has faced criminal charges in American history.
Trump called the move a "witch hunt," while Habba scoffed at the probe, telling Lemon the indictment was "a bunch of garbage" brought on by a "woke" DA.
Lemon held his own, questioning Habba as to why she was so defensive given the contents of the felony indictment remain under seal and have not been revealed to anyone.
The CNN anchor seemed to hit a nerve when he brought up a fresh report from the Washington Post, alleging the Justice Department gathered new evidence of possible obstruction by the ex-president in the classified documents probe.
The new evidence allegedly shows that Trump “personally examined at least some of those boxes” of classified documents moved from a Mar-a-Lago storage area after he was subpoenaed for their return.
When asked if Trump about the latest allegations, Habba responded that she had "nothing to do with that case."
That's where the interview began to spiral.
"You don’t know if he — because you actually looked through some of the documents, correct?" Lemon asked her, sparking a jarring response from Habba.
"No. That’s inaccurate. I did a search for the attorney general case. You’re confusing the facts," she told the veteran journalist.
Lemon questioned her, asking, "Well, if you looked at the office in the residence, and you did not see any documents?"
"No. I wasn’t looking for classified documents, no. And I think you could read my affidavit. It’s public record. No, I was looking for tax documents on another garbage case by Letitia James," she stated.
But Lemon continued to push.
"Okay, so in response to a request for a separate legal matter for the attorney general, Letitia James, that you just brought up. You swore that on May 5, 2022 that you diligently searched respondent’s personal office — meaning Donald Trump’s located at Mar-a-Lago — including all desks, drawers, file cabinets, etc. Six days later, the DOJ would subpoena Trump for classified documents. If you did a diligent search, Alina, wouldn’t you have seen the trove of classified documents that were eventually found there?" he asked.
Habba reiterated that she was looking for tax documents, not classified ones.
By this time, she had enough of Lemon's questioning.
After he asked, "Okay, so even if they were there, you don’t think that you would have recognized them? Is that what you’re saying?," she cut him off.
"I don’t know, but I know that I’m not in a deposition right now, and I’m not going to continue with this conversation," Habba responded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
But Lemon got in the last word.
“You’re representing a Trump legal team. The former president is in a series of legal threats right now, including the hush money payments, the DOJ classified documents, the Georgia election, the DOJ January 6th probe," he shot back.
“You’re here to answer those questions,” he said. “I’m just asking you questions on television respectfully. So if we could just stick to the facts.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon in Manhattan, and the entire city is bracing itself for possible mayhem and destruction in response.