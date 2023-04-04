Donald Trump Placed Under Arrest & Taken Into Police Custody Ahead Of Indictment Hearing
Donald Trump arrived at the New York courthouse shortly after 1 PM on Tuesday in anticipation of his arraignment hearing later in the afternoon, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In the latest development to come ahead of the first-ever criminal arraignment of a former United States president, Trump arrived at the Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday afternoon where he is first scheduled to visit the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to be booked and processed.
Shortly before leaving Trump Tower for the courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, the embattled ex-president reportedly waved and pumped his fist at a crowd of his supporters before climbing into a black SUV and departing Trump Tower in a motorcade.
According to CNN, Trump is expected to have his fingerprints taken during the booking process once arriving at the Manhattan DA’s office.
It is currently unclear whether the embattled ex-president will be forced to have his mugshot taken, or if that part of the booking process will be taken at a later date.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former president is also not expected to be placed in handcuffs following significant pushback from his Secret Service detail.
“Secret Service said absolutely not, no cuffs, no way,” one law enforcement official said ahead of Trump’s surrender this week.
After being booked and processed, Trump – accompanied the entire time by his Secret Service detail – will reportedly be taken through a back set of hallways and elevators to where the courtroom is located.
- Ivanka Trump Secretly Visits Daddy Donald Before Arraignment
- Donald Trump Accuses Judge's Daughter Of Working For Kamala Harris, Demands Criminal Case Be Moved To 'Republican-Friendly' City
- Courthouse Chaos: MAGA Supporter THROWS Herself On Anti-Trump Flag & Tries To RIP IT UP Ahead Of Ex-President's Arraignment
Once Trump’s arraignment hearing begins at approximately 2:15 PM, the indictment against him will be unsealed for the first time since it was announced on Thursday evening.
Trump will then formally face the 34 criminal charges against him, and he is expected to plead not guilty to each charge.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Once the arraignment hearing comes to a close later Tuesday afternoon, the embattled ex-president will reportedly be released on his own recognizance.
It is unclear whether the Manhattan DA will set any specific conditions on Trump’s travel following his arraignment.