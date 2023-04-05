Ex-Prez Donald Trump Calls For Alvin Bragg To Be Prosecuted In First Speech Since Arrest: 'The Criminal Is A District Attorney'
Ex-president Donald Trump addressed the public for the first time since he pled not guilty to 34 felony charges at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump, 76, greeted a crowd of supporters at his infamous private club Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where the atmosphere resembled a presidential campaign rally, although he focused his speech on his only personal grievances, not constituents.
Only hours before, Trump was arraigned on 34 counts of falsifying business records, brought by the Stormy Daniels hush-money probe.
After an eventful day, a drained Trump professed his innocence to his loyal supporters.
In attendance for the address were his sons Eric and Donald Jr. Daughter Ivanka and former first lady Melania were noticeably absent.
Although Trump's team of attorneys still feared a gag order, the ex-prez told the crowd he was only guilty of protecting the American people — and reiterated that "virtually everyone" agreed that District Attorney Alvin Bragg had "no case."
Trump disregarded the judge's admonishment from hours earlier and directly attacked Bragg. Trump accused him of being the real "criminal" because he "illegally leaked massive amounts of jury information."
The former president continued to condemn the district attorney, while he professed to the crowd that Bragg "should be prosecuted or at a minimum, resign."
Trump rambled at the podium, as he listed numerous investigations outside of the hush-money probe that he's at the center of.
As he doubled down on his innocence across the board — and confidently admitted to openly transporting boxes of items from the White House to Mar-a-Lago — he took aim at the Attorney General of New York Leticia James.
Trump referred to James as a "racist in reverse," and painted the NY attorney general as a vengeful enemy to his crowd.
The ex-prez dismissed James' investigation into his family business as a political agenda.
As he continued to jump from one legal woe to the next, Trump interjected with a claim that he would have prevented Russia's invasion of Ukraine if he were still president.
"Russia has joined with China, can you believe that?" Trump told the crowd. "Saudi Arabia has joined with Iran. China, Russia, Iran and North Korea have formed together as a menacing and destructive coalition, would've never happened if I were you president."
"The war with Russia attacking Ukraine would've never happened," Trump added. "All those lives would have been saved, all those beautiful cities would be standing."