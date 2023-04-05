Ex-Prez Donald Trump Calls For Alvin Bragg To Be Prosecuted In First Speech Since Arrest: 'The Criminal Is A District Attorney'

Ex-president Donald Trump addressed the public for the first time since he pled not guilty to 34 felony charges at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump, 76, greeted a crowd of supporters at his infamous private club Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where the atmosphere resembled a presidential campaign rally, although he focused his speech on his only personal grievances, not constituents.

Only hours before, Trump was arraigned on 34 counts of falsifying business records, brought by the Stormy Daniels hush-money probe.