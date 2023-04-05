Van Jones Roasted After Saying Donald Trump Was A 'Granddad Having A Very Bad Day' During Arraignment

Jones continued to reflect on the moment — and even paused to criticize the judicial system.

"You know, just as a human being, I don't take joy. I don't like the prison system," he continued. "I don't like what it does to people. I don't like this process. I don't take any celebration in seeing him looking that way. He looks sad."

Jones then attempted to offer some reason — and paused to note that his thoughts towards the prison system "doesn't mean that accountability is not owed."

"But in that moment, that is not a conquerer," Jones added. "That's a Granddad having a very bad day."