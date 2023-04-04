Courthouse Chaos: MAGA Supporter THROWS Herself On Anti-Trump Flag & Tries To RIP IT UP Ahead Of Ex-President's Arraignment
Chaos already started brewing outside the Manhattan courthouse before Donald Trump's arraignment, with one MAGA supporter throwing her own body into the protest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Photos revealed the clash between both sides, with Juliet Germanotta jumping on an anti-Trump flag before attempting to rip it to shreds with her teeth and hands. Wearing a signature red hat, the woman stuck out her tongue and dove into the pit of those protesting in support of the ex-president's imminent arrest.
The clumsy female struggled while falling over the flag before playing a game of tug and war with the crowd. According to Daily Mail, when someone confronted her, she got in their face and threatened, "I have COVID!"
She also warmly welcomed embattled congressman George Santos when he arrived at the courthouse on Tuesday.
Trump is expected to make a speech before and after he appears in court. Supporters and anti-Trumpers crowded outside in protest of the historical arraignment.
Law enforcement and the entire city is bracing itself for possible mayhem and destruction in response.
#45 will be arraigned over an alleged hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday. The decision marks the first time a current or ex-president has faced criminal charges in American history.
Trump denied the allegations, calling the move a "witch hunt." One of his attorneys, Alina Habba, scoffed at the probe, telling CNN's Don Lemon the indictment was "a bunch of garbage" brought on by a "woke" DA.
Trump will be fingerprinted and pose for a mug shot following his arrest.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
He faces multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment. Trump is expected to enter a plea of not guilty, and his legal team is prepared to take action amid fears the judge will impose a gag order.