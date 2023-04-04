Donald Trump TROLLED With Fake Mugshots As Ex-Prez's Attorney Argues There's 'No Need' For An Arrest Photo

Before his arraignment, it was reported that the #45 wouldn't be put in handcuffs — and might not have to pose for a mug.

"I don't see a purpose in it," his outspoken lawyer Alina Habba told CNN. "Mugshots are for people so that you recognize who they are. He is the most recognized face in the world, let alone the country, right now, so there's no need for that, there's no need for the theatrics," she explained.

That didn't stop the fake mugshots from gaining traction via social media. His 2024 campaign team even got in on the action, with Politico reporting an email hawking a t-shirt with the ex-president's fake mug for $47 was sent out before his court hearing.