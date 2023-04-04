Donald Trump TROLLED With Fake Mugshots As Ex-Prez's Attorney Argues There's 'No Need' For An Arrest Photo
Internet users aren't waiting for Donald Trump's possible mugshot. Online trolls are roasting the ex-president by photoshopping fake mugs after he turned himself over to authorities for his hush money indictment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Trump was arrested and fingerprinted at New York Criminal Court on Tuesday before his 2:15 PM ET arraignment hearing. While one of his attorneys argued that the former commander-in-chief shouldn't have to pose for a mugshot because he has the "most recognized face in the world," trolls took it upon themselves to create some.
In one sham mugshot, Trump could be seen frowning while glaring at the camera and wearing an orange jumpsuit, with his signature hairstyle on full display. In another, the businessman-turned-politician starred without expression in a blue jumpsuit.
A third mock photo showed Trump flashing his pearly whites while holding a faux Department of Corrections plaque, reading, "Prisoner Donald Trump" with a fluke inmate number.
Before his arraignment, it was reported that the #45 wouldn't be put in handcuffs — and might not have to pose for a mug.
"I don't see a purpose in it," his outspoken lawyer Alina Habba told CNN. "Mugshots are for people so that you recognize who they are. He is the most recognized face in the world, let alone the country, right now, so there's no need for that, there's no need for the theatrics," she explained.
That didn't stop the fake mugshots from gaining traction via social media. His 2024 campaign team even got in on the action, with Politico reporting an email hawking a t-shirt with the ex-president's fake mug for $47 was sent out before his court hearing.
Minutes before leaving Trump Towers to surrender, the ex-president released a statement via his Truth Social platform.
"Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL," Trump wrote. "WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"
He also took the opportunity to attack the judge, accusing him of being a "Trump hater" and claiming his daughter worked for now-Vice President Kamala Harris.
Heading out of his namesake towers before being escorted to court, Trump threw up his fist in protest and waved to his supporters.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump's arrest stems from an alleged hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels after the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him last week.
Trump pled not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy in connection to hush money payments allegedly paid to two women before the 2016 presidential election. He's repeatedly called the probe a "witch hunt."