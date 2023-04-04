Donald Trump Accuses Judge's Daughter Of Working For Kamala Harris, Demands Criminal Case Be Moved To 'Republican-Friendly' City 

Donald Trump hurled accusations at the judge handling his hush-money case hours before the ex-president is set to be arraigned in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former commander-in-chief threw a hail Mary in the final hour, accusing the judge and his family of being "Trump haters" and alleging his daughter worked for Kamala Harris.

Trump made it clear — he wants the trial moved to the Republican-friendly state of Staten Island, claiming the Manhattan venue is "unfair."