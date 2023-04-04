Donald Trump Accuses Judge's Daughter Of Working For Kamala Harris, Demands Criminal Case Be Moved To 'Republican-Friendly' City
Donald Trump hurled accusations at the judge handling his hush-money case hours before the ex-president is set to be arraigned in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former commander-in-chief threw a hail Mary in the final hour, accusing the judge and his family of being "Trump haters" and alleging his daughter worked for Kamala Harris.
Trump made it clear — he wants the trial moved to the Republican-friendly state of Staten Island, claiming the Manhattan venue is "unfair."
Taking to his social truth account, the ex-president spewed venom before confronting the judge in court.
In all caps, Trump wrote: "VERY UNFAIR VENUE, WITH SOME AREAS THAT VOTED 1% REPUBLICAN. THIS CASE SHOULD BE MOVED TO NEARBY STATEN ISLAND - WOULD BE A VERY FAIR AND SECURE LOCATION FOR THE TRIAL."
He continued on his rant, "ADDITIONALLY, THE HIGHLY PARTISAN JUDGE & HIS FAMILY ARE WELL KNOWN TRUMP HATERS. HE WAS AN UNFAIR DISASTER ON A PREVIOUS TRUMP RELATED CASE, WOULDN’T RECUSE, GAVE HORRIBLE JURY INSTRUCTIONS, & IMPOSSIBLE TO DEAL WITH DURING THE WITCH HUNT TRIAL. HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR “KAMALA” & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN."
Ending his online temper tantrum, Trump called the judge's courtroom, "KANGAROO COURT!!!"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump is set to be arraigned over an alleged hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels on Tuesday after the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him last week.
He faces multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense.
Chaos has already erupted outside the Manhattan courthouse, with MAGA supporters and anti-Trumpers going head to head before the historical arraignment. This marks the first time a current or ex-president has faced criminal charges in American history.
Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, calling the move a "witch hunt." He is expected to enter a plea of not guilty, and his legal team is prepared to take action amid fears the judge will impose a gag order.